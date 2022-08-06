The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and his wife Anita Sefa Mensah have been spotted in public weeks after their rumoured divorce

The couple was among notable personalities who graced the glamorous 50th birthday party of the businessman's sister at East Legon in Accra

The ''celebrity couple's'' public outing firmly buries hearsays that their marriage had hit the rocks

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and his wife Anita Sefa Mensah have been sighted in public weeks after their rumoured divorce.

The pair graced the lavish 50th birthday occasion of Atlanta, an affluent sister of the businessman, on Friday, August 5.

The Mensahs were branded a ''celebrity couple'' after they shot into the limelight due to their glamorous wedding in 2021.

The couple has since had media lenses and public eyes on their marriage, and recent hearsays had it that their young marriage had hit the rocks.

The Mensahs have, however, nailed and buried the gossips in the coffin as they attended the lavish birthday party of the businessman's sister at East Legon in Accra.

Before this recent public sighting, a clip of the couple emerged on the internet, which also dismissed the rumours.

Watch the video below:

