Celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita was at her alma mater Ridge Church School and the pupils were excited to see her

The purpose of her visit was to educate the students on the right oral hygiene practices

Many people in the comments talked about how much the kids love her and how she was good with kids

Ghanaian dancer Afronita was at her alma mater, Ridge Church School, and she was given a grand welcome by the school's authorities and the pupils.

Afronita at Ridge Church School. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Afronita mobbed by kids at Ridge Church School

In the video, when the pupils of Ridge Church School spotted Afronita on the school's compound, they ran to her, while others tried to catch a glimpse of her.

Sharing the purpose of her visit to the school, the Afro Star Kids Academy founder shared in the caption of the post that she was there to educate them on proper oral hygiene practices.

"Visited my Alma matter @ridgechurchschool today in collaboration with @pepsodent_ghana to educate them on the benefits of Oral Health ," she wrote in the caption.

Afronita further stated in the caption of the post that she was thrilled to have a dance session which was fun. She wrote:

"We had an after dance session later and it was so much fun! Can’t wait to share all the videos with you!#Pepsodentgh #WOHD24 #talktoadentist"

Below is a video of Afronita at the Ridge Church School educating them about their oral hygiene.

Reactions as Afronita is mobbed by little kids of Ridege Church School

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they talked about how much kids love Afronita.

Below are some of the lovely reactions:

blacvolta said:

Doing Great with these kids ❤️

iamakualaw_1 said:

a lingering fragrance of grace and glory of God robed in beautiful scenery

itsmheanita said:

Star girl for a reason I see so much greatness in you baby

championrolie said:

Nkorla Maame

delaliodani said:

Awwn they want to break your microphone

the3rdsibling_ said:

You’re great with kids. No cap

hertybabesventures said:

Dani I love you okay. Everything about you brings joy to me. Indeed you're blessed

baybie_ceee said:

I love every single thing about HER⭐️❤️

selfmade_elorm said:

You’re a big blessing to kids @afronitaaa I’m proud of you

