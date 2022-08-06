Businessman, Freedom Jacob Caesar, arrived at the lavish 50th birthday bash of a businesswoman in one of his customised whips

In a video, he is seen sporting a stylish African wear to the birthday party, also attended by Adinkra Pie CEO, Barima Osei Mensah

After the clip of Freedom Jacob Caesar's surfaced online, many took to the comment section to react

Businessman Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, graced the 50th birthday party of businesswoman Atlanta on Friday, August 5.

The Ghanaian founder of multiple businesses arrived at the glamourous occasion in one of his customised deluxe whips, adorned in a stunning African outfit.

In a video on Ghhyper1, Freedom Jacob Caesar is seen parking his whip before making a grand entrance into the venue at East Legon, where Atlanta held her party.

Freedom Jacob Caesar was among some A-list personalities who attended the lavish birthday bash of Atlanta, an affluent businesswoman said to be the sister of Adinkra Pie CEO, Barima Osei Mensah.

After the footage of Freedom Jacob Caesar's emerged online, many took to the comment section to react. YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below:

Netizens react to video

Houseofrhodelle commented:

''If I were an usher I'd just carry my CV along or business plan . See all these blessed and well-connected people around.''

Son_of_a_twin commented:

''We go make am.''

Richnizzles said:

''Freedom will always take all the fans.''

Richnizzles commented:

''His bodyguard though, damnn.''

Ghanaba_bliss said:

''Money sweet, chale .''

Erua.ma commented:

''The ushers need to be professional.''

