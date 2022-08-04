Actress Benedicta Gafah has shown off her beauty and glamorous look in new photos on Instagram

The actress took multiple shots donning a gorgeous outfit with a high slash and added bracelets and earrings to enhance her look

Celebrities and fans thronged the comment section of her posts to shower encomiums on the actress

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has shown off her beauty and sense of style in new photos on Instagram, and fans loved her glamorous look.

The actress shared several photos in a stunning dress with a high slash for the gram.

Photos of actress Benedicta Gafah. Credit: empress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

Sharing the first images, the actress said:

''Do whatever makes you happy; the days aren’t coming back.''

In another post on Thursday, August 4, she wrote:

''Make sure you don’t get tested for things you criticize others for.''

As expected, celebrities and fans thronged the comment section to compliment her beauty and fashion style.

Read some of the comments highlighted by YEN.com.gh below:

Singer Sista Afia said:

''Beautiful .''

She_loves_stonebwoyb commented:

''Beauty blast . Babe sis is the hottest.''

Frema.mensah said:

''My big sister.''

Ohenewaa_.p commented:

''Gorgeous.''

Ayaaba.felicia said:

''Absolutely beautiful.''

Nanaamaserwaaamponsah commented:

''Looking wonderful.''

Arkhosua_sunshine said:

''This Lady fine oooo.''

Jenniferwise6334 commented:

''Wow, beautiful.''

Mad_lin18 said:

''Beautiful.''

