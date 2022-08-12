Erkuahofficial, the UG student who is now Ghana's most-followed TikToker, has revealed how she deals with mean comments

According to the young celebrity, being famous comes with such reactions and it is normal

She mentioned that one way of dealing with it is to understand oneself well enough to never be hurt when people mention it

Janet Offei, a young Ghanaian student at the University of Ghana, who rose to become Ghana's most-followed TikToker within a year, has given a lot of insight into her current life.

In a recent chat with YEN.com.gh on Instagram live, Janet mentioned, among many things that being famous comes with a lot of mean comments.

This was after she was asked by one of the two YEN.com.gh hosts how she manages to move on comfortably despite the fact that she is not exempted from the barrage of mean questions that stars like her get hit with.

Photos of famous Ghanaian TikToker Erkuahofficial Photocredit: @erkuahofficial

How Erkuaofficial deals with mean comments

To this, Janet responded:

"I always say that in this life, it is not everyone who is going to like you. Even without social media, in your own family, class, and circle of friends, there will be people who will not like you or want you to progress in life."

She further explained:

"Imagine you have now moved to social media and you have new online in-laws, aunties and uncles an opportunity to see your life. They will surely talk about you and it's normal. You have to understand as a famous person that you are not perfect but there's nothing wrong with that. If you already accept yourself for who you are, whatever the people say will no more get to you because you know and admit them already"

@erkuahofficial also responded to some more controversial questions during the interview including her view on Nigerian TikTokers how she was received by stars who were in the limelight before she came to take over.

Watch the full video below (response to mean comments at 24:00)

Ghanaians Who Came Out Of Nowhere To Become Superstars In Last 2 Years

Meanwhile, over the past 24 months, grace and hard work put together have pushed a number of young Ghanaians into the limelight so much that they have now taken their central places on the celebrity pedestal

The young people who are all less than 25 years old, emerged from different spheres of life including football, hilarious social media skits, and football.

YEN.com.gh put together an amazing list of such well-known people who were everyday Ghanaians just two years ago and how they rose to the levels they are at now.

