Celebrated Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku has hit the streets of Accra with his pillow and mat to sleep on the roadside in a video that has since gone viral

In the video, he was all dressed up as he rocked a multicoloured tracksuit with a pair of white and multicoloured Nike sneakers and white sunglasses

The video has sparked reactions among many Ghanaians as they laugh at the sense of humour he displayed in the video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku stormed the streets of Accra with his mat and pillow as he slept on the roadside.

Bukom Banku. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, the controversial boxer was spotted dressed in a multicoloured tracksuit with a pair of white and multicoloured Nike sneakers.

To complete his overall look, he wore a pair of white sunglasses with thick frames to swag up his appearance for the day.

In the video, he got out of the driver's seat of a white saloon car and went ahead to lay his mat and sleep without being bothered by comments and glaring looks from passers-by.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Video of Bukom Banku sleeping on the roadside sparks reactions

luxury_bikini_slay

It’s the matching outfit for me

ms_smallyy

This country erh, we play too much

shadyflip:

He naaa he know say the song no sense know dey inside

iam_jaysonjay:

Not him looking like Mr Brown from Madea

mays_giant:

Designer no y3 set. Whoa

macbee_flick:

Ahhh this man errrhhh

i.am.real_leo:

Mr. Banku wears banku to buy banku at Bukom, so they call him Bukom Banku

Nigerian Hairdresser Causes Stir in Video as She Flaunts Bag of Money She Made During Freedom Party

A Nigerian lady, Nancy Billions, has caused a stir on TikTok after flaunting a large amount of money.

According to Nancy, who is a hairdresser, she made the money on the day of her freedom party. It appears she was working as an apprentice before now and has now decided to open her own shop.

In the video, she tagged herself as the latest CEO in town while someone else prayed for her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh