Sister Derby and her boyfriend, David, were spotted singing Medikal's song as they hung out together

The beautiful singer and her lover sat on a comfy bench and sang the hit single ''Too Risky'' which featured Sister Deborah

The video of them singing went viral and stirred reactions amongst netizens who were intrigued about David singing the song of his lover's ex

In a video, Ghanaian singer and socialite Sister Derb has been spotted chilling with her boyfriend and singing her ex-boyfriend, Medikal's song ''Too Risky.''

The adorable couple were all smiles as they cuddled in each other's arms and teased one another.

Sister Derby And Boyfriend Chill Source: sisterdeborah

Source: Instagram

''Too Risky'' featured sister derby, and the singer sang her part whiles David sang Medikal's part of the song and blurted out Medikal's catch phrase ''Bo Mi Din Ma Mi.''

The two bonded and left folks admiring their union whiles others reacted to the fact that they were singing Medikal's song. David and Derby have been together for a while, and their bond seems to be getting stronger. See Video Here

Fans React To Derby And David Singing Too Risky

nokturnal_vibe gave her opinion on the video:

Everything in this life shouldn’t be about hatred. Medikal mentioned debby his song recently lol. I love her for being free spirited never careless. It is also her song. It is fun to teased. I tease my niqqa with his ex and he does same. And we just burst into laughter.

chilling_obaapa said:

Awwww they’re just happy and not the other way round

042__al_pacino

Medikal has moved on longtime, he doesn’t even remember her name but I think she’s still obsessed with him

ewura_benal also commented:

The ‘b) me dinn ma me’ dey sweet him

ghana_rviews also wrote:

This is super cute and their is nothing wrong with this.

Source: YEN.com.gh