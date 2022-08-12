Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has travelled to Dubai, and she flaunted her luxurious lifestyle in an eye-catching video she shared on social media

The actress looked beautiful as she lived her life to the fullest and visited some of the plushest restaurants in Dubai and bought expensive clothes and jewellery

She shared the video on her Instagram page and had fans gushing over her as they admired the veteran actress' beauty and lifestyle

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shown off her expensive living as she shared a video of herself having fun in Dubai.

The veteran actress visited the United Arab Emirates with some friends and had a blast as she visited some of the best locations in Dubai.

Photo: Jackie Appiah Source: jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie had a plush dinner in one of the 5-star restaurants in Dubai. She also went on a shopping spree and bought expensive apparel from renowned fashion brand Fendi. She also bought some gorgeous diamond-encrusted bracelets.

Jackie Appiah was all smiles throughout the footage as she lived her best life. The actress has paid her dues and contributed immensely to Ghana's movie industry. Now Jackie travels, enjoys life and lives a luxury lifestyle. Jackie received love from fans as they admired her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Folks Fawn Over Jackie Appiah

officialcynthiara220 said:

It's always her super gorgeous smile for me❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

veraakuaadubea.twumasi also said:

Go girl... enjoy your life to the fullest ❤️❤️❤️❤️

pearls_fashionhauz also wrote:

If class was human

bhervellynanaab was impressed as she said:

Woow ❤️❤️❤️... Sis you go kill me oo

comfortsewaah also wrote:

Just love you too much like you are my own blood sister don't know y

graceochillo commented:

Just love you Jackie much love from Kenya

Jackie Appiah Lookalike: 5 Photos Of The Beautiful Lady, Name And Where She Is From

In other news, Jackie Appiah's lookalike has been on the lips of many Ghanaians after videos of her surfaced online and left many stunned with how much she resembles Jackie.

The lady has become a viral sensation, and many folks are itching to know more about her and where she is from, as she is not Ghanaian.

YEN.com.gh has spotted some eye-catching photos of her, which stirred comparisons to Jackie Appiah

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh