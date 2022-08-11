Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, is undoubtedly one of the most wealthy actresses in the country, and she doesn't hide it

She recently shared a video summarising her trip to Dubai, and it is nothing but exquisite as she flaunted real diamond bracelets

Many have hailed Jackie as she enjoyed a great time on her Dubai trip as she gave off 'rich aunty' vibes in the captivating video

Canadian born Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has proven that she surely does not wear fake products, but rather she deals in only original products.

Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

After her plush mansion went viral some weeks ago, many questioned her source of wealth, with industry players coming out to justify her worth.

In a recent Instagram reel sighted on her official Instagram page, @jackieappiah, she shared a summary of her trip to Dubai. That wasn't the first time the actress had visited the wealthy country. Anytime she visits Dubai, she adopts the name, Habibi.

As part of her trip, she went shopping at some of the world's most luxurious clothing and fashion brands. She visited the Fendi store, where she got some bags and other items.

In addition to the Fendi products, she got some jewellery, a golden bracelet that had diamonds. To ensure that the diamonds were real ones Jackie was buying, the shop attendant used a diamond tester to test the quality of diamonds used.

From the readings on the diamond tester in the video, the LED lights lit up to the red zone with three periodic bees, signifying that the stones on her wrists were diamonds.

Netizens react to video of Jackie Appiah 'chilling' in Dubai

enyonamv said:

Hope you are buying something for me

veraakuaadubea.twumasi commented:

Go girl... enjoy your life to the fullest ❤️❤️❤️❤️

pearls_fashionhauz commented:

If class was human

nyameba_posh said:

Obiaa boa

Source: YEN.com.gh