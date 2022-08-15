Ghanaian musician Becca is one of the most loved and iconic singers in Ghana, and her hard work in the studio achieved her that reputation

The music star broke onto the scene with an angelic voice that wowed her audience and made her a household name in the Ghanaian music industry and across Africa

Becca has an awesome catalogue of hit songs, and YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the best songs that brought her wide acclaim

Becca is one of Ghana's music sweethearts and one of Ghana's most loved celebrities. The veteran musician has, over the years, honed her craft and got better and better with time.

Becca did not get to where she is now on a silver platter. The superstar had to work hard and contributed to the rise of Ghanaian music.

Her superior talent and efforts in the studio gained her fame and popularity. In the early stages of her career, Becca released some stellar body of works that stunned Ghanaians and made them fall in love with her. YEN.com.gh has compiled some songs by Becca that brought her wide acclaim.

1. You Lied To Me

'You Lied To Me', which features highlife sensation Kwabena Kwabena, is one of the most iconic heartbreak songs in Ghanaian music history. The song, which was released in 2007, is still played to this day. 'You Lied To Me' is one of the best songs from Becca's Sugar album.

2. Daa Ke Da

Becca's 'Daa Ke Da' was on the lips of many Ghanaians when it was released in 2013. The lyrics of the song were crisp and soothing, and many folks could relate to it as it talked about heartbreak and issues in relationships. It is no surprise the song was everywhere when it was released. The timeless tune was on her Time 4 Me album.

3. No Away ft. MI

This song was one of the best songs in 2012 when it was released. The video was iconic and sharp for its time. The quality of the video showed how much effort Becca puts into her craft. It was shot in Pretoria by one of South Africa's biggest production houses, Tough Sunday, who have produced videos for BET Award winners.

4. Push

In 2012 Becca released 'Push.' The song was everywhere when it was released. Becca was at the top of her game in 2012 and was arguably the biggest Ghanaian singer at the time. 'Push' helped propel Becca's career in massive proportions. King Ayisoba and Trigmatic were featured in the song.

