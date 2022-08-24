Award-winning actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has reached five million followers on her official Instagram page

The UTV presenter celebrated her new milestone by releasing a stunning photo to thank her fans who have shown her love

By her new feat, McBrown has joined Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, and Nadia Buari, as the few Ghanaian female stars to amass such followership on Instagram

Star actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown attained a milestone on social media on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

McBrown achieved the enviable status of being one of the most loved Ghanaian female celebrities on Instagram. She reached five million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

In celebration of the milestone, the actress took to her page to share a beautiful photo. The photo happened to be an artwork.

Nana Ama McBrown has just joined Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, and Nadia Buari as the most followed female stars on Instagram Photo source: @jackieappiah, @iamamamcbrown, @iamnadiabuari

The artwork, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the United Showbiz presenter rocking a red oufit as she gave off a hearty smile. Beside her was an image of a phone which shwoed the Instagram page of McBrown with the five million followers mark.

An inscription below the actress' image and that of the phone expressed gratitude to the five million people following her.

Sharing the artwork, McBrown prayed for God to bless all her fans for showing her so much love.

"GOD BLESS YOU ALL FOR THE ❤️ #HerExcellency #BRIMM," she said.

McBrown joins Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Nadia Buari

By reaching five million followers, McBrown has joined the top brass of Ghanaian female stars who have the most followers on Instagram.

She is now fourth behind Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, and Nadia Buari. While Jackie is ahead with over 9.5 million, Yvonne has 7.2 million, and Nadia comes third with 5.4 million followers.

Congratulations pour in for McBrown

After she shared the photo, McBrown received massive congratulations over the feat. Many of the congratulatory messages have come from her colleagues in the entertainment industry.

McBrown Moved To Tears As 90-Year-Old Fan Performs At Her Birthday

McBrown's new milestone comes just a few days after she celebrated her 45th birthday party in Kumasi.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the actress had an emotional moment at the well-attended party.

McBrown who celebrated with her family and friends in her house had a 90-year-old woman singing and praying for her.

The elderly woman's appearance and kind words of blessings moved McBrown to tears as she knelt down for the prayer.

Source: YEN.com.gh