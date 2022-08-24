Celebrated Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has dropped a gorgeous video of her without makeup

In the three-second video shared on her official Twitter page, she was glowing as ever in flawless melanin skin

Many fervent followers of hers have thronged the comemnt section to share their admiration for her

General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM, Nana Aba Anamoah has gotten many drooling over her beautiful self.

Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo Source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

In a 3-second video shared on her official Twitter page, she flaunted her radiant flawless skin that didn't have any makeup touches to it.

Her frontal lace wig was long as it hanged over her shoulders through to her chest area. Her edges were perfectly laid, with the curls well-defined to perfection.

In the video, she was seen wearing a beautiful silk dress with many colours of blue, red, orange and white.

Her glowing lip gloss added some spark to her natural look as well as accentuating her gorgeous lips.

Many netizens have admired the no makeup look of Nana Aba as she graced their screens with it

@kyerewaaboapeah said:

Please kindly drop your skin care routine or the name of the serum or cream! You seems the same! And I want to be just that! Thank you

@ashantiKofy said:

That candy floss look

@Unbothered_yaga said:

Big love ❤️ here from . Have not meet or know you in person. But sense you’re an amazing woman, would love to meet you one day

@GyetuoM commented:

perfect definition of beauty with brains

@TrendWorld6 commented:

something pulchritudinous for your eye sight from @thenanaaba

@nananiako said:

Lovely Nana Aba God bless you wae

@VidaKuka said:

Abeg am in love with the hair whatt

@BismarkBaafi5 commented:

Definition of Beauty ❤️❤️❤️

@jerry_b28 commented:

Wo ho twa tes3 nsroma✌

@sconzyrichie said:

How old are you? Looks like you grow younger everyday

@agamahvladimir1 said:

You are always beautiful dear. I do admire you a whole lot and i wished to get interwoven to a gem like you.

@SisterAbena_nie commented:

Aho)fe3 ni

