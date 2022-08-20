Sidiku Buari Samera, the sister of Nadia Buari has gotten married to her lover, Seloame Baëta

Beautiful pictures and videos have been shared from the event but one stands out among all of them

In the outstanding video, Nadia Buari was seen with her family praying into the marriage of her sister with passion

Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari's sister Sidiku Buari Samera got married to the love of her life Seloame Baëta in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony from which videos have been shared online.

Samera, a rapper with the stage name Esbee, tied the knot with a handsome young man called Seloame Baëta, who works as a Project Engineer at Cenpower.

In one of the most captivating moments from the traditional wedding ceremony, the famous actress was seen together with her mother and another sister, passionately speaking positive words into the marriage of their sister.

Nadia Buari at sister's wedding Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

How Nadia's fans reacted to the moment

Sweetiesara4 said:

Wow, you guys are looking so beautiful you guys are so blessings.

Oteng.philippa asked:

''How come the bride and her sisters plus friends are all wearing the same color as the bride.''

Gertymiss replied:

@akuababy5 she just asked a question, why so violent, you must be a sad person.

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh