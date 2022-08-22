Recently, Ghanaians have been complaining about the frequent increase in goods and services in the country

With the Cedi depreciation, things may have financially worsened for many Ghanaians who have to spend more and earn less

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie also feels the economic pressure in a new video released on his Instagram

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The frequent inflation and current Cedi depreciation have affected many Ghanaians negatively. While some stars tend to act like they are not affected by the economic situation, Elikem Kumordzie has revealed he is also suffering.

Elikem Kumordzie and susu box Photo Source: @elikemkumordzie

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on his Instagram account, the actor is seen holding a huge ‘susu box’ and a toolbox in an attempt to break it and retrieve his saved money. In the video, he revealed he had wanted to wait till it filled up a bit but couldn’t wait. He said,

Times like this, when we need a way out, we go into our box.

After picking up a hammer, he breaks the box and discovers the money saved has not occupied half the space. However, the content in the 'susu box' is noteworthy. Amidst the coins in the box are a 100 Dollar note and notes of 200, 100, and 50 Cedis. A disappointed Elikem Kumordzie, however, decided to manage the amount in the box as pressure dey town. He captioned his video:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

I’m disappointed in my saving skill. But I no bore.

Celebrities and Fans' Reactions to Elikem Kumordzie’s Susu Box

Reginavanhelvert_

Rich people’s susu box

Haroldamenyah

This year has been someway with this box

Adwoavee57

You’ve wasted the box

rhytahrhytah

I opened mine on Friday. Coins nkoaa

Iam_quabena

Fuel money sort out

Nustuaghgh

U force, bro some people no fit do some seff

John Dumelo, Kwame A-Plus, and 3 Other Stars React To Cedi Depreciation

Some Ghanaian stars have reacted to the Cedi being ranked the worst performing currency in the world. Kwame A Plus, John Dumelo, Nana Aba Anamoah, Captain Planet, and M.anifest shared memes, videos, and pictures making fun of the situation.

Their posts on Twitter and Facebook were a reflection of their opinions on the depreciation.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh