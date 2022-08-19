University Hall, popularly known as Katanga Hall, has shown the world how they mark their hall week and how they initiate themselves into the week-long celebration

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the residents were spotted standing in formation as they chanted and banged their bamboo sticks to the floor

Many have shared diverse reactions to the video as some call out the boyfriends of some ladies and future leaders

Hall Week season is here, and residents of the University Hall, popularly known as Katanga Hall, have displayed their rich culture.

Katanga Hall Residents. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The ritual, which they term ZULU, is performed as part of their annual Hall Week Celebration on the KNUST campus

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of UTV Ghana, the students were half-dressed, with some wearing masks and wigs to hide their identity. Others also had body paints to also hide who they were.

Each person had a tall bamboo stick which they hit on the floor to create a sound as they chanted some words.

In the first part of the video, they stood in formation as they chanted and banged their bamboo sticks on the floor. In the other part of the video, they knelt down still in formation, with their bamboo sticks in their hand and chanting some songs.

Video stirs up massive reactions on social media

mavisgh_:

But it’s nice momm ❤️❤️

abenafebruary:

Is their wigs for me

dor_jn:

Our future government officials, people dema husbands and boyfriends woe

chocolata1989:

Amazingly awesome ❤️❤️

emanuels.eric:

3de3n Paa na 3ha mo? As3m b3n koraaa ni boi

kantanka97:

Future Leaders

alkalinaakua:

People's boyfriends

sarkqueen:

Very beautiful cultural display

_pappy4k:

Where are the ladies

awal__idris:

Ghanaian youths are really concerned about the wrong things

Police Deploy Heavy Personnel To KNUST After Violent Clashes Between Conti And Katanga

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the clashes between residents of Unity Hall, popularly known as “Conti”, and University Hall, popularly called “Katanga”, ensued on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

There is no official explanation yet on what may have triggered the clashes. However, viral photos from the Kumasi-based university show the destruction of properties, including at least three damaged vehicles and knocked down signposts.

Hall Week Celebrations Triggered Violent KNUST Clashes

Reports indicate that as part of the hall celebrations of Katanga, residents embarked on a street procession. When they arrived on campus, the procession attempted to use the frontage of the Unity Hall, resulting in the clash.

The students reportedly pelted stones at each other. On Thursday, police were able to restore calm shortly after the clashes.

