Top Kumasi businessman Kwabena Kesse a.k.a. Kessben turned 66 years old on Monday, September 11, 2022

Many photos of Kessben emerged on social media as well-wishers celebrated the businessman

Other prominent Ghanaians, including former President John Kufuor joined in the celebration by eulogizing the businessman on Kessben TV

Renowned businessman Kwabena Kesse, popularly known as Kessben, has celebrated his birthday.

Kwabena Kesse, the owner of many businesses, including Kessben FM and TV, turned a year older on Monday, September 11, 2022.

In celebration of his birthday, many of his photos flooded social media. The photos were shared by loved ones and well-wishers who were happy for the businessman.

Businessman Kessben has celebrated his 66th birthday Photos source: Kessben Outreach Foundation

Some of the many photos were shared on Facebook by Kessben Foundation, a charity organisation owned by the businessman.

The photos showed Kessben dressed in a white shirt which was neatly tucked into his trousers with braces and a white bow tie.

"To a great man who inspires millions of people accross the globe..... We can only ask God to grant you long life in good health. Happy birthday Stephen Boateng Esq, the founder of Kessben group of companies including Kessbenn outreach Foundation. Let's show him some love," the post's caption read.

Kufuor celebrates Kessben on his birthday

Earlier, Kessben TV had shown a documentary of some prominent Ghanaian men eulogizing the businessman. Among them was former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

In his message, Kufuor wished the Kessben Group of Companies boss long life and God's blessings and protection.

He described Kessben as a humble man who is always ready to learn and thus advised the youth to learn from him.

See the video below:

