Award-winning actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas turned 42 years old on August 31, 2022

Joselyn celebrated by sharing some stunning photos chilling on a boat cruise at a beach in Miami

The actress' birthday post has triggered many birthday wishes from many of her followers for her

Ghanaian actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas is a year older. Born in 1980, Joselyn has turned 42 years old on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

In celebration of her birthday, the Perfect Picture actress has released some beautiful photos on social media.

The photos shared on her Instagram page show the actress dressed in a yellow-coloured which covered what looks like swimwear. She matched her look with a fine pair of sunglasses and Christian Dior slippers.

Joselyn Dumas has celebrated his 42nd birthday with stunning photos from Miami beach

In the first of the photos, Joselyn posed inside a boat with one of her legs raised to show parts of her beautiful thigh.

Other photos showed her in different poses including one in which she sat behind the steering wheel of the boat and controlled it.

Sharing the photos, Joselyn Dumas expressed her gratitude for the new year.

"365 days around the sun..A grateful Virgo Heart.❤️," she said.

Joselyn's followers react

The photos shared Joselyn Dumas got many of her followers to join in celebrating her new age.

sellygalley said

"A woman enjoying her 365 days wholly happy blessed birthday beautiful woman ❤️."

aurelie_kwdio said

"❤️ Happy birthday the Queen of the day ❤."

alexandrinamakeup said

"Happy Birthday Joyceeeee ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Screaming from the rooftop all the way to Miami ☀️."

amazingkobby said

"Enjoy your new chapter fruitfully Ma❤️… @joselyn_dumas Lots of love ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

