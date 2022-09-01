Sarkodie has set social media ablaze with a new set of photos he shared across his social media platforms

The Ghanaian rapper dressed in designer clothes and seemed to be having a good time in the photos he shared

His fans, who were left in awe, could not resist the urge to complement his outfit in the comments section

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sarkodie showed a cool side in newly released photos on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. On 1 September, he posted pictures of himself at sea, presumably in Greece.

Sarkodie in Versace Photo Source: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

In the pictures, the Non-Living Thing rapper was spotted wearing a Versace silk shirt in black and gold print. Sarkodie also adorned some accessories, including a ring, a bracelet, a necklace and a pair of black Versace Men's Medusa Biggie sunglasses.

The released photos saw Sarkodie relaxing on a yacht, holding a wine glass. His post also featured a model he had previously posted on his Instagram story last month. Captioning the photos, he wrote;

I promised you a good time. Let’s go to Labadi

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

This post marks his second Instagram post since he deleted or archived all his Instagram photos, giving fans the impression he will be dropping new music soon. Some fans used this opportunity to demand new music from the rapper, while others asked about his exact location.

Excited Sarkodie Fans React To His Posts

amyeguchi5

I can't resist your charms

adelekerichest

No competitor in Africa

_be. like.rene

Pressure mu pro max

thecelebritiespal1

This is who we call a King. @sarkodie show them something

reinhardnyanh

Living the best life

iamforeveryt

THE OG...KEEP THE FIRE BURNING

Kuami Eugene Stuns In New Photos; Poses In Luxurious Place

Kuami Eugene got fans talking after releasing photos of himself dressed in a blue sweater over a pair of blue jeans and white Prada Men's Cloudbust sneakers.

The Open Gate singer also wore a couple of accessories, including a ring, bracelet, watch, necklace and black sunglasses. However, one thing that stood out in his photo was the interior of the place he found himself, which had a luxurious feel.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh