Controversial television show host, Delay, revealed on Twitter that she is finally ready to settle down with the man of her dreams

Many have wondered when the 40-year-old celebrity would get married, considering that she had everything else going on well for her

Delay has finally put the minds of her ardent followers at rest as she prepares to tie the knot with her lover sometime in the future

Deloris Frimpong Manso, a.k.a Delay, has declared that she is finally prepared to wed after a protracted wait. Delay said in a widely shared tweet that she had accepted the lucky man's proposal and that Ghanaians may anticipate her wedding to take place shortly.

Delay discloses she is ready to marry her lover. Photo credit: OneMuzikGh and Pagefuor

While many social media users have commented their congratulations under the tweet, several online users have also expressed their belief that Delay is lying since she frequently does similar antics.

Just like how she gave the impression that she was set to wed Amerado a few months ago, it was just publicity and nothing more.

YEN.com.gh samples comments from under the tweet below.

@Owulaspeed said:

Marriage is the hell Bible talks about…it’s just a man’s loss

@NaNaYaWmIrEkU added:

Hold on please.. we don’t marry whom we love, we love whom we marry… the deep thinkers will understand

@kingmaf11 commented:

I’m also ready so how we go do am I’ll be your sugar babe though lol

@233shadow disclosed:

I’ll be the MC for your reception if granted.

@francislowor1 opined:

God’s time is always the best

@nick_nii_sai concluded:

If you are ready, then do it

Source: YEN.com.gh