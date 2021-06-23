Amerado is the next celebrity to grant an interview to Delay on the Delay Show

While speaking, the young musician subtly proposed to Delay but she turned it down

According to her, she was way older than the singer to even consider his offer

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Award-winning TV personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso famed as Delay has said she cannot marry rapper Amerado due to the huge gap between their ages.

While interviewing the Y33te Nsem singer on her Delay Show, the TV show host indicated that the police would even worry her should she decided to marry Amerado.

Prior to this discussion, Amerado was speaking on how he was focused on his craft and was not going to allow any distractions until he makes it big.

I'm 13 years older than you; we can't marry - Delay turns down Amerado's proposal on live TV

Source: Instagram

Delay tried to chip in by adding that the singer was determined to allow any relation or girlfriend drama slow him down.

To that, the Mo Ho Y3 singer said he was keeping his eye on the ball so in future he can marry right and pointed out that he could even settle for Delay.

In response, Delay said it was not possible for them to be together because she was a 39-year-old woman and the rapper was 26 years old.

Even though Amerado replied by saying anything was possible, Delay held he ground and said she could even invite trouble from the police upon herself should she even think of accepting such a proposal.

They both laughed off the incident and got back to their interview.

Meanwhile, Ruth, one of the female participants of dating reality TV show, Date Rush which airs on TV3 has complained of pains after she slipped and fell on stage weeks ago.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ruth who appeared to be having an Instagram Live session complained of body pains.

While speaking in Twi, Ruth was heard telling her fans that she was having some pains in her legs, waist and most importantly, she was having trouble working.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh