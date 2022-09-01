A daughter has got many social media users praising her after taking her father on a date

@parisjontel shared photos of herself and dad at a restaurant and got other ladies doing the same under her post

@yurfavken, a follower, commented: "I made my first big check and took my dad out too"

A gorgeous young lady has recently sparked reactions on social media after sharing photos of herself and her father at a restaurant.

Pretty young lady, father and daughter, handsome father Photo credit: @parisjontel

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @parisjontel had her revealing that she took her father on a date. She also advised young girls to try doing the same from time to time.

Her actual post read;

So I took my Dad on a date night ❤️, I highly recommend this.. especially for the daddy’s girls

Many social media users who saw the post took to the comments section to share their opinions. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered over 6,000 retweets, 2,000 quote tweets and close to 87,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

@yurfavken commented:

I made my first big check and took my dad out too

@_brexoxo_ wrote:

This is my dad & l getting ready to leave for our father/daughter day. Dont mind my wrinkly shirt. I wore a jacket the whole night.❤️

@Brittdior__ replied:

So adorable! I wish my dad was here so I can spoil him

From @Mir_ThaMack:

My dad passed a month after I was born so it’s been my granpappy and I every since I see him every weekend but once a month we enjoy a date

@lizzy_oluwole replied:

You’re both beautiful, Mines not even talking to me

@vvrozee said:

I’m so envious of people who have good relationships with their father

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a heartwarming video of father and daughter bonding over a killer dance session was shared on Facebook recently.

In the clip, the girl and her dad are seen busting some fire dance moves in the living room to a fast-paced African song.

The pair is seen laughing and dancing together, much to the delight and admiration of their audience within the clip and on social media. The Facebook post was shared by Zimbabwean musician, Sulu Chimbetu, and was captioned:

“This is so beautiful father and daughter bonding vari mu dendera. Boss Munya pa Mzansi we love you and see you soon. Thank you so much. So much thank you.”

Source: YEN.com.gh