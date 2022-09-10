Singer KiDi turned heads as he caused wild excitement during his performance at a show in Munich in Bavaria, Germany

The Lynx Entertainment artistes KiDi and his colleague Kuami Eugene have taken their music abroad as part of their Europe tour

Fans of KiDi reacted to the steamy video after he uploaded it on Instagram, with many heaping accolades on him

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Award-winning Ghanaian artiste KiDi delivered an ecstatic performance on stage during a show as part of his Europe tour with Kuami Eugene in Munich in Bavaria, Germany.

In a video on his Instagram account, the singer is seen gyrating behind a White woman on stage as he thrilled the crowd with his popular banger, Touch It.

The singer was captured whining behind the lady who had bent over to perform the song's lyrics.

Reactions as KiDi performs in video. Photo credit: kidimusic

Source: Facebook

KiDi and Kuami Eugene's recent Europe tour follows their successful sold-out concert at London's Indigo O2 in March 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Ghanaian singer-songwriters took their unique blend of Afrobeats and highlife to Munich, and KiDi did not disappoint.

The new video of KiDi grinding behind the White lady has sparked reactions. YEN.com.gh shared some of the reactions below:

Misstourismghana_22 reacted:

I have my glass ready ❤️.

Akwesi_bona10 said:

I'm searching for Zane to give my phone to

Yaw_brunomusic commented:

Ah yoo, adwuma no a setti awie oo .

4_areason said:

Sugar daddyyyyyyy.

Jacquelineasamoah99 commented:

My heart ❤ is broken .

Tams_lorr said:

Girl Dem sugar❤️

Djwallace reacted:

I love the energy.

Talented Ghanaian SHS Student Shows off Stunning Drawing of KiDi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Wendy Korley, a talented Archbishop Porter Girls' Secondary School student in Ghana, has displayed a stunning drawing of acclaimed Ghanaian musician KiDi.

The young girl posed with the eye-catching drawing in multiple photos that have gained traction on social media.

The Facebook page, High School Observer, shared the photos on social media with the caption that read: ''Beautiful artwork by Wendy of Archbishop Potter Girl’s SHS, Western Region.''

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh