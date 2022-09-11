Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has pulses rushing with breathtaking pictures rocking long braids teamed with thick beads as she attained 39 years

The film star shared several portraits adorned in a beautiful outfit as she took pride in her African heritage

Celebrities, including actress Nana Ama McBrown, as well as fans, shared heartwarming compliments underneath the posts

Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has set pulses racing with photos rocking long beaded braids and a graceful outfit as she attained 39 years old on Saturday, September 10.

Though sporting braids is not new, the actress looked exceptionally beautiful with her style.

Vivian Jill delivered signature poses with her fresh take on the braids teamed with a silver ornament.

Netizens celebrate actress Vivian Jill as she attained 39 years old. Credit: vivian_jill_lawrence

Source: Instagram

Sharing the images, the actress took pride in her African heritage, a feeling reflected in her choice of ensemble.

''I'm proud to hail from the land of AFRICA, and there's no better time to represent its cultural values and morals than today, the day of my birth. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MYSELF,'' she said.

Vivian Jill's look for her birthday would be one of her most memorable images and hair looks for 2022.

After the portraits surfaced, celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, as well as fans, shared heartwarming compliments.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

How celebs and fans reacted

Actress and television presenter Iamamamcbrown said:

Happy birthday, obroni.

Emeliabrobbey said:

Happy birthday, beautiful more blessings.

Abenaghanaofficial said:

Happy birthday, Queen. Bless you.

Akyerebruwaagh commented:

Happy glorious birthday, odo.

Amasarpongkumankuma said:

Happy birthday beautiful woman. I love you.

Julliejaykanz said:

Happy birthday.

Poleeno_com reacted:

More blessings, mummy.

Real_agya_koo shared:

Happy birthday, mi dcfopa.

Brahadams said:

Happy birthday .

Official_bempah said:

Happy birthday, dear❤️.

Emmanueltakyibedu reacted:

Happy birthday. May the good Lord bless you more and more ma'am.

Irene Opare at 56

Separately, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that veteran actress Irene Opare delivered pictures donning different youthful ensembles to mark her glorious 56th birthday Saturday, September 10.

The acclaimed actress sported two outfits and rocked the same trendy footwear in the shots. Irene Opare adorned an all-red straight dress with a matching cap.

The film star also sported a shiny-like dress with a hoody and rocked the modern footwear to accompany both looks.

