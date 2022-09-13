Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, have stirred sweet reactions on social media after a video of them singing his Gidigba tune went viral

Dr Louisa passionately sang her husband's new song with vigor as they cruised in a luxury vehicle

The video made many Ghanaians happy as they admired the show of genuine love and support displayed by the lovely Louisa

Dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy and his wife Dr. Louisa have been widely regarded by many Ghanaians, as the sweetest celebrity couple in the country, and the claim is not far-fetched.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Stonebwoy and Louisa showed how strong their union was as they bonded over his new Gidigba tune.

The adorable couple cruised in a luxury vehicle as they jammed to the music. Dr Louisa seemed to know the lyrics of the song verbatim as she sang it word for word passionately.

The video stirred sweet reaction on social media as many admired their beautiful union and wished to have a similar relationship in the future

Ghanaians Fawn Over Stonebwoy And Wife

amyowusu02 was impressed:

When your wife is your biggest fan,so beautiful ❤️

osofo_nua_baa

A good wife knows to take the camera off her husband when he’s yawning good job gir

maccarthy_tina wrote:

Best couples ❤️❤️❤️

lucretiakortofahn commented:

When Stonebwoy started yawning, she removed the phone fast .

blaq_matthew was impressed:

Bad couple goal @stonebwoy @drlouisa_s God bless you two E dey pain some people in @coded4x4 voice

