Ghanaian dancehall star, Stonebwoy, has touched down in Nigeria to promote his new single Gidigba and visited Lagos

The Therapy hitmaker received massive love from Nigerians as they fawned over him and jammed to his new single

The video brought many Ghanaians joy as they admired the hospitality shown to Stonebwoy and wished him the best

Highly rated dancehall star Stonebwoy has received massive recognition in Ghana for his craft and his unique music.

But it seems the dancehall musician is not only highly revered in Ghana but in Nigeria too. Stonebwoy recently dropped a new single titled 'Gidigba', an Ewe word which means firm and strong.

The dancehall musician touched down in Lagos, Nigeria, to promote the ear-soothing motivational tune and received massive love and support from Nigerians who fell in love with Stone's brand new tune.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, a radio presenter gave Stonebwoy his flowers and said he was so big in Nigeria he could easily pass for a Nigerian artist and clamoured for the musician to be adopted and made Nigerian.

In another video, he shared he was in the studio with some Nigerians who excitedly jammed to his 'Gidigba' single.

Ghanaian Excited By Stonebwoy's Progress

kennethashiakwei was hyped:

GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL MUSIC KING STONEBWOY IS COMING LIKE A BLESSED DIAMOND GIDIGBA TO THE WORLD

king_waddle wrote:

@stonebwoy you the hardest working guy

chairman_eazi1 sang to the lyrics of the song:

Them ah talk about one love ❤️ but dem never real like that

niikweidesigns_nkd was impressed:

Hook on point . Glad we are realizing that it’s the TikTok era and such hooks are needed to push the song even further than it would have. Big ups legend

