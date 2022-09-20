Handsome Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor is set to tie the knot, and photos of him and his pretty wife-to-be have surfaced online

The actor, who is loved by the ladies, left many of them heartbroken when the sweet new photos went viral

Mawuli has been linked with multiple women over the years and made many wondered who the true love of his life was

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor, is set to get married, and photos of him and his pretty wife-to-be have shaken the internet leaving many of his female admirers heartbroken.

Over the years, Mawuli has been tagged with many pretty women. He is reported to have dated Big Brother Naija star Cee-C who later dispelled the rumours.

Mawuli Gavor & Remya Source: bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

Mawuli is also said to have dated another Big Brother star, Diane, who walked out of the 2020 Big Brother reunion show when Ebuka quizzed her about her relationship with Mawuli Gavor.

Mawuli has, however, now shown the world the true love of his life, and he is ready to walk the aisle with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mawuli Gavor's Missing Rib Remya

The lady who has snatched Mawuli from the hands of all his female admirers is a lady called Remya. Remya is simply elegant. She has a beautiful smile and spotless skin. In the pre-wedding photos that went viral, the beautiful couple wore all-white outfits to celebrate their union.

Female Admirers Of Mawuli Left Heartbroken

sophiachizarum_ said:

I am heartbroken

_djifa also wrote:

Nawaooo our crush don dey hooked

pretty._.onyi was in dispair:

My heart has been shattered my mannnnnn

reeiyarh reacted with sorrow in her heart:

Sleeping on the highway tonight

bea_golden also reacted:

Obi agbawalamsha congratulations to him

Celebrity Weddings: How Rich Ghanaian Brides Are Walking Down The Aisle in Corset Kente Styles

In other news, have you heard of corset dresses? The fashion trend has almost all the famous dignitaries, politicians, and celebrities wearing it at star-studded events.

The corset dress is designed to flaunt your curves and make you steal the attention at any event.

YEN.com.gh has compiled corseted kente styles worn by some of Ghana's most-talked-about brides from 2020 to 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh