Ghana's Highest rapper Sarkodie recently stepped out with his son, Michael Junior a.k.a. MJ, in new photos

The father and his son who looks all-grown were dripping in black and white combination

The photos have stirred heartwarming reactions from Sarkodie's followers who praised the father and son

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, has released new photos of his son Michael Junior.

The photos shared on Sarkodie's verified Facebook page showed daddy and son swagging it up in a black and white combination.

Sarkodie wore a black long-sleeved T-shirt over black joggers. He matched his look with a pair of white sneakers and socks.

Michael Junior, simply known as MJ, rocked a white -shirt over a pair of black shorts. For his footwear, the little one wore a pair of black and white sneakers to have a perfect combination.

In two of the photos, Sarkodie was seated in a room with orange-coloured walls while MJ sat or stood on his lap. The other photo had him carrying his son and moving toward a car which was parked on a compound.

Sharing the photos, Sarkodie had a simple but lovely caption which read:

"My MJ."

Sarkodie's fans react to photos with his son

The photos of Sarkodie and MJ have got followers of the rapper hailing them on social media. Below are some of the reactions:

OB Gafah said:

"So adorable!❤️, you once told us that you'll give birth to 1one but now is 2two hmmm king sark nie. Heart of obg."

Positive Man said:

"Father and son movement."

Latif Abubakar Ronaldo said:

"So adorable!❤️."

Jac Dankwa said:

"MJ inherited something great from his father's genealogy."

ItxjacobMccarthy Adjanu said:

"A very handsome boy ."

Sarkodie's Daughter Titi Turns Stylist & Offers Dad Perfect Fashion Tip

Meanwhile, Sarkodie's daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo a.k.a. Titi, turned herself into a stylist as she had a vacation with her father in France.

Titi gave her father what could be described as perfect fashion advice as he stepped out for an outing in Paris.

The video of the father and daughter moment excited many fans who were impressed by Titi's fashion sense and the accent with which she spoke.

