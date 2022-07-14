Sarkodie's daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo a.k.a. Titi, turned herself into a stylist as she had a vacation with her father in France

Titi gave her father what could be described as perfect fashion advice as he stepped out for an outing in Paris

The video of the father and daughter moment has excited many fans who have been impressed by Titi's fashion sense and the accent with which she spoke

Adalyn Owusu Addo, the daughter of award-winning rapper Sarkodie, has impressed social media with her sense of fashion.

Adalyn, popularly known as Titi Sarkcess, has turned into her father's stylist as they spend time on a vacation in the French capital of Paris.

In a video first shared on her father's Instagram stories, Titi is heard advising Sarkodie on what type of dress he was supposed to wear for their outing.

Sarkodie had donned colourful summer wear (matching shirt and pair of shorts). But Titi thought it was the wrong choice for that moment.

According to the six-year-old, Sarkodie's summer wear was best for a later outing they had scheduled, that is, the viewing of the movie called Simba.

"This is the same kind of colour they were wearing for the costume. It looks exactly the same. So you should definitely wear this dress for the Simba movie. It's gonna be awesome," she said.

Titi then told her father to save the dress for their movie night when he asked if he should not wear it out.

"Only when we are going to the Simba movie. Save it," she advised.

The little girl then moved towards where her father's clothes were kept to get him a new outfit for the day. She said:

"Let's see another summer dress, not the Simba dress."

See the video as shared on Instagram:

Peeps react to Sarkodie and Titi's video

The interaction between Sarkodie and Titi has excited a section of social media users. Particularly impressing people is Titi's accent and command of the English language. Others are amazed by the girl's fashion awareness.

nabee_acq said:

"We are about to kiss the Ghanaian accent bye bye young lady go do well in fashion, though. Superb analysis."

mami__serwaa said:

"Kyeres3 all the artists their kids have accent?."

laundry_by_jenicole said:

Take your children to good schools o."

_akosuaaaaa.a said:

"The accent alone ."

Sarkodie and Titi Warm Hearts in Cute Video

Meanwhile, Sarkodie and his daughter Titi captured a beautiful memory on tape while having a father-daughter moment in Berlin, Germany.

The Ghanaian entertainer was one of the musicians who was billed to perform at the premiere edition of the Afrobeats Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Fans who saw the clip spotlighting the father-daughter moment took to the comment section to gush over them.

