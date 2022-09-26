Veteran music star, D-Black, left many gushing at the bond between him and his 12-year-old daughter after he shared photos of them at the Global Citizen Concert

The musician took his daughter to see SZA perform live as she was obsessed about seeing her idol but slept at the concert

D-Black shared a video of the tired little girl sleeping on his shoulders after she had seen her idol SZA and folks found it cute

Ghanaian musician, D-Black, shared some cute photos and a video on social media that got folks gushing.

The photos and video were that of D-Black and his adorable 12-year-old daughter, Alexis. D-Black and Alexis attended the just-ended Global Citizen Concert and had a blissful time.

D-Black and Alexis at concert Source: dblackgh

Source: Instagram

According to D-Black, Alexis was obsessed about seeing her idol SZA perform live and had been bugging him about seeing her for weeks, so he took her to the concert.

The adorable pair took some photos during the concert and looked like they were having a blissful time. Alexis got to see her favourite singer perform around midnight, which was way past the little lady's bedtime.

Alexis got sleepy and rested her tired head on her father's shoulder. The cute moment left many Ghanaians and celebrities gushing at the father and daughter bond on display.

Alexis And D-Black Win Hearts

cookieteegh found the video cute:

Alexis is such a sweetheart

glitteratieent wrote:

So lovely ❤️❤️❤️

thecycylovetower commented:

A listening dad who responds to his daughter's desires that's cool!!! she’s beautiful no matter what.

ayeonanaa also wrote:

Awww that’s so sweet! ❤️

karenkashkane also reacted:

I remember when Alexis and my daughter Tiff had met the first, they were both almost 4 years old lol Look how big they are now

