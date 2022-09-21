Renowned broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has flaunted his first son in a new photo on social media.

The Angel FM morning show host shared the photo on his personal Facebook page to celebrate his son's educational achievement.

Kofi Adomah's son has completed senior high school after writing his WASSSCE and the excited father felt the need to jubilate.

Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has celebrated his son for finishing SHS Photo source: @kofiadomah

The photo shared by Kofi Adomah showed him in a suit while the boy wore a white t-shirt The father and son hugged each other tightly in the photo.

Sharing the lovely moment with his son, the Angel FM broadcaster expressed his joy at witnessing the achievement his son who he described as his first fruit.

"It gladdens My heart that I am alive to see today. God bless you son( my first fruit) the family is proud of you. Graduating Senior High School today brings joy and happiness into my heart. May the God of my Father and my Mother be with you. ❤️," he said.

Ghanaians hail Kofi Adomah and his son

The image shared by Kofi Adomah has garnered loads of congratulatory messages online.

Amla Godwin said:

Congratulations son for bringing your dad joy. KOFI more is yet to come this is just the beginning .God bless you

Gabriel Twumasi said:

Kofi congratulations and may the Almighty God continue grant you more grace and long life peace in your ministry God bless you and your family

Zillah Maame Serwaa said:

Congratulations to ur son❤️but in other news our brother is in trouble

Abraham Henneh said

Thank God you are back bra Kofi Adomah, I pray that the Lord Almighty still Lead you in everything good for you in Jesus NAME, AMEN.

Vivian Nyantakyi said

Congratulations to you and many more wonderful years to celebrate together filled with love, happiness and love in the years to come in life

