Rapper Sarkodie has bought an iPhone 13 for TikToker Oboy CJ after the comedian begged him for a phone

The phone was presented to Oboy CJ by Sarkodie's manager Angel Town in a video which has just emerged

After receiving the phone, Oboy CJ thanked Sarkodie and begged Shatta Wale and Okesse to also bring thim phones

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie has fulfilled his promise to buy a brand new phone for TikToker Oboy CJ.

Oboy CJ recently released several videos pleading for a new phone and beseeched the general public to help him get the message to Sarkodie.

Oboy CJ said he wanted his wishes to be granted by Sarkodie specifically and begged for his videos to be made viral so that the rapper could see them. Many Ghanaians sympathised with CJ and shared his videos across social media.

Sarkodie has bought an iPhone 13 for Oboy CJ Photo source: @oboy_cj, @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Not long after the video came up online, it got the attention of Sarkodie who directed his manager, Angel Town, to deliver a phone to Oboy CJ.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A few days after, Angel Town has made good on his boss' promise to Oboy CJ. He presented an iPhone 13 to the comedian.

In a video on Instagram, Oboy CJ was heard expressing his gratitude to Sarkodie. He also pleaded with Shatta Wale and Okesse 1 to present their own as he had mentioned them in the earlier video.

See the video below:

Fans praise Sarkodie

The gesture done by Sarkodie has impressed his admirers. Many took to the comment section to hail him.

mc_officialdrew.jnr said:

GOD BLESS YOU @sarkodie WE REALLY APPRECIATE YOU KING

akua_dollarzz said:

God bless you @sarkodie ..but this man too why ..no one shld give him any phone

ms_smallyy said:

I'll use the same format to get a new phone cos ei

kiutbryne said:

@sarkodie God bless you for your kindness. Buh I dnt understand something oo @oboy_cj can’t you buy a phone?

KiDi Drops Thrilling Video For 'Champagne', Features Nana Ama McBrown And Adjetey Anang

In other news, 'Touch It' hitmaker, KiDi, has released a new banger titled ''Champagne; and this has many music lovers jumping with excitement.

The music video featured some Ghanaian celebrities such as; Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, Adjetey Anang and Sika Osei.

Many people have thronged the comment section of the video to share their adoration for the visuals of the music video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh