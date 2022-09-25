American singer Usher got revellers going wild after he surprised them with performances from Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, and Pheelz

They performed at the Global Citizen Festival Accra, which was held at the Blach Star Square on September 24, 2022

The crowd screamed at the top of their lungs as they welcomed the surprise with open arms and excitement

It was a night to remember at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival Accra. The night saw many artistes thrill thousands of fans at the Black Star Square on September 24, 2022.

Oxlade, Usher, Pheelz, and Tiwa Savage. Photo Source: @glblctzn

Source: Instagram

Last on the bill to perform for the night was American singer Usher. He gave fans an electrifying performance.

He performed some of his biggest hits, such as; Lovers and Friends, MMG feat. Usher - Hey Girl, Chris Brown - Party ft. Usher, Gucci Mane, Confession and many of his biggest hits and songs, on which he was featured.

Just when the crowd thought the show was over, Usher surprised revellers with performances from three Nigerian artistes whose music is currently making waves across the globe and the African continent.

These artistes were; singer Oxlade, singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage and record producer, as well as singer and songwriter Pheelz.

Oxlade performed his current trending song Ku Lo Sa. Tiwa Savage performed two of her recent smashing hits; Somebody's Son and Koroba. Pheelz, on the other hand, entertained many fans with his current smashing hit, Finesse.

Watch the video below from 4:40:30

Akufo-Addo Booed On Stage By Ghanaians As He Delivered His Speech At The Global Citizen Festival

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, got booed on stage by many Ghanaians as he delivered his speech at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival Accra.

The event, held in Accra on Spetember 25, 2022, saw many ace Ghanaian musicians and Nigerian and American musicians grace the stage at the Black Star Square.

However, one video from the night that has since gone viral was President Akufo-Addo being booed by many Ghanaians when he walked on stage to deliver the speech.

