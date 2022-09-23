American singer Usher has arrived in Ghana ahead of the 2022 Global Citizen Festival he is headlining

Upon arrival, he visited a school and toured the Chorkor community alongside American singer SZA

Students and Chorkor residents were excited after meeting and interacting with the international star

American R&B singer born Usher Raymond IV and popularly known as Usher is in Accra for the Global Citizen Festival. While his exact arrival date is unknown, the singer stepped out to tour parts of Chorkor. While in Chorkor, he stopped by BASICS (Brothers And Sisters In Christ Serving) International School, a faith-based non-profit school.

Usher was joined by fellow American singer SZA known in private circles as Solána Imani Rowe, and members of the Global Citizen Festival. In addition, Usher spent some time with the students in their classroom and gave a brief speech.

The BASICS students were so excited to see the superstar and could not hide their excitement while taking pictures with him.

Usher will be headlining the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, 24 September 2022, at Black Stars Square. Other acts on the bill are H.E.R, SZA, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Tems, Stonebwoy and Stormzy.

Netizens React To Usher's Visit to Chorkor

While the BASICS students were excited to have met an international superstar, netizens were concerned by the community selected for his mini-tour.

kwakuboat1

Are they going to help develop these places or they just come and take pictures and videos and go back?

leslie__ash

But why should they make the west always see the bad places in Ghana ,ah is it cos they want money??

dreamz_zs

Eiii my man Usher is in the country and I never knew about it mmmmm the organizers must beef up their publicity ooooo herrrr

callmedjslim

He should sing “l wanna eat waakye waakye waakye”…..lol

abenakonaba

Nice things happening More of it oooh

Patrice Evra Learns Black Sherif's Rap From Nana Aba Anamoah

YEN.com.gh previously reported on Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah teaching former Manchester United footballer the lyrics to Black Sherif's Second Sermon. The French footballer was in Ghana on Monday, 12 September 2022.

While in Ghana, the footballer was spotted hanging out with Nana Aba Anamoah. The media personality shared the video of her time with Patrice Evra on Instagram.

