Actor Prince 'Waakye' Yawson has been laid to rest following a pre-burial service for loved ones to bid their final goodbyes

The popular veteran movie personality died in early August at the 37 Military Hospital after battling an illness

In one of many videos online, veteran actress Maame Dokono, actress Adwoa Smart, and other movie stars are seen weeping as they filed past his remains

Veteran actor Prince Yawson, known popularly in the entertainment circles as Waakye, has been laid to rest after a pre-internment service for loved ones to bid their final goodbyes.

The famous actor died at 52 after he battled an illness for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

His funeral service happened at the forecourt of the State House, where his family, colleague actors, and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects.

Mourning amid heavy rains

Mourners gathered early Saturday for the funeral service of the late actor despite heavy downpours. The rains could not deter people from attending the burial service to commiserate with the family of the late actor.

Colleague movie stars weep

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, veteran actress Maame Dokono, actress Adwoa Smart, and other movie stars are seen weeping as they moved past the remains of Waakye.

Veteran actor David Kwame Dontoh and gospel musician Kwadwo Ampong were also at the burial service.

