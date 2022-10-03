On Monday, 3 October 2022, Ghanaians woke up to the news of the sudden demise of actor Ekow Blankson

Details surrounding the death of the ace actor were scanty as no official statement had been made from his family or employers

Less than eight hours after his passing, YEN.com.gh obtained more information on the circumstances surrounding his death

Ghanaians are mourning the death of celebrated ace actor Ekow Blankson known for his role in movies like Borga and Checkmate. The movie star and media mogul passed away on Monday, 3 October 2022, aged 50.

His death shocked the nation as many people reported seeing him healthy in the last few days. Ghanaian media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi recalled seeing him smiling as they hung out at a logo unveiling event on 24 September 2022.

A Twitter user also narrated admiring the actor a few days ago as they randomly came across the actor at the VIP Station in Accra. Another Twitter shared how he spotted the actor walking at the hospital the day before his death.

Circumstances Surrounding His Death

YEN.com.gh sources say the actor was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, 2 October 2022 and died early on Monday morning. According to his employers, AfricaWeb, Ekow Blankson was surrounded by his wife, Justina Naadu Blankson and close family members when he passed on. However, his children could not see their father before his demise as they were abroad.

The celebrated actor died of a short illness which has been kept hidden from the public. However, his death has caused a stir in the movie industry, leaving many Ghanaian movie stars in shock.

