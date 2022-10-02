Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has been spotted with Nigeria's Burna Boy at Twist Night Club on the night of Saturday, October 1, 2022

The two met to celebrate Ibrahim Mahama's major win at the just-ended EMY Africa Awards 2022, where he swept away the Man Of The Year award

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two looked elated when they met as they beamed with smiles and posed for the cameras

Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, has been spotted at a nightclub jubilating after sweeping the topmost award at the recently held EMY Africa Awards.

Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, won the Emy Awards Africa Man Of The Year.

To celebrate this major win, he and his entourage went to Twist Night Club to pop bottles, dance, and have a great time.

Nigeria's Grammy award-winning Burna Boy pulled up a surprise on the celebrated businessman to top up the celebration.

They were both spotted beaming with smiles and laughter as they hugged and gave each other a manly handshake coupled with some chitchat.

Some reactions from Netizens

EMY Africa Awards 2022: Full list of Winners Who Won At The Prestigious Awards

The EMY Africa Awards was held on Saturday, October 1, 2022. and it saw many Ghanaian celebrities throng the Grand Arena in Accra to celebrate male and female excellence.

The 7th edition of the prestigious awards saw industry players such as; Ibrahim Mahama, Kofi Kinaata, Don Jazzy, Adjetey Annan, and many others sweep away some awards.

The ceremony has, over the years, awarded and celebrated distinguished gentlemen and women who are playing key roles in their various fields.

