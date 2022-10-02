It was a night of glitz and glamour at the recently held EMY Africa Awards 2022, which was held at the Grand Arena in Accra

Many celebrities, including; Ibrahim Mahama, Kofi Kinaata, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann and many others, were the highlight of the night

See the full list of winners who bagged home awards from the memorable night celebrating male and female excellence

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The EMY Africa Awards was held on Saturday, October 1, 2022. and it saw many Ghanaian celebrities throng the Grand Arena in Accra to celebrate male and female excellence.

EMY Africa Awards 2022. Photo Source: @adjeteyanang @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The 7th edition of the prestigious awards saw industry players such as; Ibrahim Mahama, Kofi Kinaata, Adjetey Annan, and many others sweep away some awards.

The ceremony has, over the years, awarded and celebrated distinguished gentlemen and women who are playing key roles in their various fields.

Below is the full list of winners.

Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed

Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah

Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati

Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey

Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)

Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola

Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey

Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel

Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson

Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari

Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown

Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey

Actor of The Year – Adjetey Annan

Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun

Group of the Year – Rotary Club

Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata

Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch

Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah

Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo

Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman

Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana

Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo

Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama

Black Sherif Reaveals Album Name, Discloses Date Of Release

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has announced the release date of his upcoming album as well as the name of the much-anticipated project.

Revealing the name of the album, he noted that the album would be called “The Villain I Never Was” and it would be released on various streaming platforms on October 6, 2022.

Many people have shared their profound excitement at the news as some admire the cover art for the yet-to-released album.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh