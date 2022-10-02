EMY Africa Awards 2022: Full list of Winners Who Won At The Prestigious Awards
- It was a night of glitz and glamour at the recently held EMY Africa Awards 2022, which was held at the Grand Arena in Accra
- Many celebrities, including; Ibrahim Mahama, Kofi Kinaata, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann and many others, were the highlight of the night
- See the full list of winners who bagged home awards from the memorable night celebrating male and female excellence
The EMY Africa Awards was held on Saturday, October 1, 2022. and it saw many Ghanaian celebrities throng the Grand Arena in Accra to celebrate male and female excellence.
The 7th edition of the prestigious awards saw industry players such as; Ibrahim Mahama, Kofi Kinaata, Adjetey Annan, and many others sweep away some awards.
The ceremony has, over the years, awarded and celebrated distinguished gentlemen and women who are playing key roles in their various fields.
Below is the full list of winners.
Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe
Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed
Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah
Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati
Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey
Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)
Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola
Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey
Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel
Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson
Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari
Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown
Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey
Actor of The Year – Adjetey Annan
Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun
Group of the Year – Rotary Club
Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata
Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch
Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah
Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo
Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)
Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman
Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana
Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo
Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina
Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama
Source: YEN.com.gh