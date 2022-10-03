Ghanaian TikTok sensation Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has reacted to recent concerns about her marital life.

A number of social media users have recently been asking questions on whether Asantewaa's marriage with Jeffrey Obiri Boahen was still intact.

The questions have come as a result of observations that the TikTok influencer had not been wearing her wedding ring in her recent videos.

TikToker Asantewaa and her husband Jeffrey Obiri Boahen are such an adorable pair Photo source: @asantewaa

But speaking in one of her latest videos, Asantewaa downplayed the concerns of the fans. She revealed that there was nothing wrong between her and the husband.

According to her, there was no cause because her husband had only travelled out of the country and will return soon.

Asantewaa's wedding ring

Touching on the wedding ring saga, Asantewaa indicated that she personally took off the ring because it interfered with her work as an influencer.

She explained that many of the videos she works on as an influencer require her to be a single woman. But often forgets and only remembers midway through the shoot. When it happens like that, the video has to be reshot making all the efforts go waste.

Asantewaa added that with the frequency of her removing the ring and wearing it after every shoot, she risked losing the ring hence her decision to remove it completely.

"The ring is expensive and if I don't take care, it will get lost with the constant removal and putting it on," she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh