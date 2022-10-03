Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kiki Montana of Kiki and Jay fame has called out his ex for hiding the face of her current boyfriend

This comes after Jasmine Boateng, aka Jay, recently shared a romantic video between her and her current boyfriend, which has triggered a reaction from Kiki

Many Netizens have reacted to his reaction as they plead with him to move on, others advise him to seek therapy

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Kiki Montana of Kiki and Jay fame has lashed out at his ex, Jasmine Boateng, aka Jay, for hiding her current boyfriend from the public eye.

In a video Kiki made, he mocked Jasmine for showing off the side view of her recent boyfriend. He wondered why Jasmine was shying away from showing to her fervent followers the man she is dating now.

In the video, he remarked,

If you are not in love, you say being in love is not enjoyable. If you have a lover too, you don't want to show his face, you only show his side view. what kind of problem is this?

Kiki and Jay broke up in July 2020 after four years of being together. It was rumoured that after Jasmine gained admission to a university in Canada, long distance took a toll on their relationship.

However, the new video of Jasmine and her newfound love that has gone viral was one video that was shared on her official Snapchat account, @jasmine.boateng.

In the video, Jasmine was cuddled up in the arms of her boyfriend as he stroked her back while she caressed his arm.

Jasmine met her current boyfriend when she moved to Canada in 2020. It is not certain how long they have been together. However, she has been flaunting side and back views of her current boyfriend on Snapchat.

Jasmine is keeping her current relationship private as a result of the toll social media put on her previous relationship. From the video, Jasmine seems to be happy in her new relationship as she beams with smiles.

Some reactions on social media

@theyluvdanie:

oh, but on a more serious note, he actually needs therapy or something because how many years has it been?

@Dherbie_dancie:

This life err hmmm

@RealQwamelarbi:

Broken heart bi wicked thing waaaaa

@_petra_na:

The fact that he is trying to show he has also moved on is funny

@believe_desmond:

oh, but Precious Amankwaa ein colour come mmom

@__winnefred:

The girl’s laughter dey tear me

@HRH_nana_yaw:

He still looks troubled

@mawusevuvor:

All dey the marketing of dema channel inside. Kiki and Jay be the brand so they have to keep milking it else they'd both become irrelevant. The kiki and jay relationship thing se be scam but y'all are not ready for this so...

