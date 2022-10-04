Shatta Wale has expressed displeasure at the state of Ghana's economy and the policies implemented by the government

The self-proclaimed dancehall king went on a rant during a live broadcast on his Facebook account

The dancehall singer left a message for the current administration; from the President to the ministers

Shatta Wale has sent an unpleasant message to President Nana Akufo-Addo. The Ghanaian musician held a live broadcast on his Facebook account and went on a rant while driving his car.

Shatta Wale sends a message to Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Twitter

He first touched on the government's lack of support for the entertainment industry before diving into the plight of Ghanaians, especially the youth.

Starting his message to the country's leaders, Shatta Wale said;

One thing I wan tell our leaders for this country be say, you see those decisions they dey take, e dey affect the youth and they for understand. Because when they don't understand it from that angle, and we go dey the country inside and they go take some decisions and e go worry people, and people no go fit talk.

After ranting on other issues, such as his Global Citizen Festival snub, Shatta Wale addressed the President, saying;

Mr President don't let some stupid people take decisions for you in this country. You are worrying the youth of Ghana.

The Ghanaian musician criticised the President for the decisions of his appointees and proceeded to give the President a fair idea of the nation's state. He said;

The street is hot I'm telling you. The country is not going well, I'm telling you. Ebi Ghana we all dey wey people say Mahama no do anything. Mahama go you come, dey say you no dey try. What Ghanaians are saying is what I'm telling you.

Source: YEN.com.gh