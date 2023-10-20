The Central Regional representative in the 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Esi is the first queen to be called to the Ghana Bar

The member of the Movement for Change team looked gorgeous in flawless makeup with well-defined brows

Ghana's Most Beautiful Queens winners and past contestants have congratulated the young achiever

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Oheneba Akosua Safoah, has gone viral as the first queen to be called to the Ghana Bar.

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner jubilates as she is called to the Ghana Bar. Photo credit: @regal_esi

The intelligent queen who represented the Central Region in the esteemed beauty pageant is among the over 1,000 newly trained Barrister and Solicitor of the Republic of Ghana Supreme Court.

In an Instagram post, Queen Esi shared the lovely photos with this caption;

From the stage to the Bar, the case of a beauty queen with the nerves of steel ✊

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Esi poses Alan Kyeremeten and his wife

The talented beauty queen joined Alan Kyeremeten and the Movement for Change's leadership, and members expressed their condolences to the Kuffour family and the country as a whole.

2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Royal Baci, has congratulated Central Region's Esi on her academic success

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

royal_baci stated:

My bayyyyybeeeeee. Super proud of you counsel Congratulations #GodDid

Miss Amoani stated:

Yaaaaaaaaaassss Queen. Congratulations ❤️

iamabena1 stated:

Congratulations, my queen, you have fought a good fight. Well done, council.

Emefamamaga stated:

well done. Eskwaayaaaaa❤️❤️❤️

slayis_everywhere stated:

Congratulations Queen

Amazingkobby stated:

Congratulations Queen with the MOST❤️…. Queen ESQ. ❤️❤️ @regal_esi ❤️

Arabanovember stated:

Your accomplishments are truly inspiring @regal_esi, serving as a milestone for yourself and a valuable lesson to young women. Your dedication and unwavering resilience are evident, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, the distinguished Queen Esq of Ghana ☘️

Nanaamaroyale stated:

A Queen in whom we are very well pleased. Congratulations Queen ESQ. ❤️queenekua_19's profile picture

GMB Queens y3 Lawyer ❤️. Congratulations Queen. Onyame ay3 bi ❤️

Queen. achiaa stated:

Congratulations Queen❤️

naana_akyinba stated:

Awwwww Queen congrats, darling. The purple land is proud of you. ƆBRA NYE WOARA ABƆ

