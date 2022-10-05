Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has shared some old photos and videos in a form of a video collage on her officially verified Instagram page

She acknowledged that she has changed over the past 5 years, and this was as a result of pregnancy and a surgery she underwent

A number of her fervent followers have also appreciated how pregnancy can change how a woman looks

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress and socialite Kisa Gbekle has dropped a video collage showing how she looked some 5 years ago and how far she has come in life as a celebrity.

Kisa Gbekle. Photo Source: @kisagbekle

Source: Instagram

According to her, the videos and photos were captured some 5 years ago on her official Snapchat account.

She disclosed that the photos and videos were taken before she got pregnant, gained weight, and underwent surgery to get in shape.

She looked much slimmer and petite in the post she shared on her official Instagram page. However, due to lifestyle changes, Kisa Gbekle has gotten much curvier and garnered a lot of physical assets.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Captioning the video, she wrote;

Snap reminded me. This is 5 years ago. Before my beautiful baby boy came. I had the best body before things fell apart after childbirth. But now it is fixed

Some reactions from Netizens

king_d600:

Wow you see what babies can do to a woman's body, hmmm women, God bless y’all.

dj_clik:

You visited our office before this shoot. I remember paaa

queenofgoodnews_official:

Did you do tummy tuck after giving birth ?

Kisa Gbekle Brags About Paying GH₵‎ 45k A Year For Rent, Fans React

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian actress and socialite Kisa Gbekle revealed that she pays GH₵‎ 45,000 a year as rent to live in the apartment she currently stays with her adorable son.

In a recent interview with popular Ghanaian celebrity blogger Zionfelix, she indicated that she decided to pay such a huge sum of rent because she prioritises her comfortability.

She added that the security services in the estate are diligent and reliable hence she does not see any problem with the huge sum of money allocated to paying her rent, although it is expensive.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh