Mzbel is coming out of her music hiatus as she announced the release of a new single titled "ASIBOLANGA"

The Ghanaian singer announced on her verified Instagram account, sharing a snippet of the much-anticipated single

Fans and followers of the singer reacted excitedly as they believe the song was dedicated to Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger

Mzbel, known in private circles as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, is back from her music break with a touch of violence. The legendary singer, known for her hit song 16, got fans excited after announcing she would release a single titled ASIBOLANGA.

Mzbel set to drop new single

Source: Instagram

Despite not stating the exact date, Mzbel revealed it would be released next week. According to fans, the song is dedicated to Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger. This is because the song's lyrics feature common phrases that Ghanaian socialite Nana Tornado uses when mocking the actress during their fights.

Mzbel shared a snippet of the song on her Instagram account with an interesting artwork which features cartoon characters holding each other in a fight. She captioned her post;

New Single #ASIBOLANGA Dropping next week... Dedicated to Odii Tonardo Fans. Tag a good graphic designer to design an artwork for me... @kingnanatonardo1

Fans React To Mzbel's Upcoming Single

__trayx

Lol I hope you’re ready for what is coming tho

iam_mizlinempress

Let me get more bundl na from now dier social media will be sweet

yaa_abrefi_

I support this new single with 1000 bags of cement

kofi.pino

Chale incoming pandemic

avokalena

Peace is just an ewe name

abu_exopa

as3m na y3 cridika

gracelove4real

Eeeiii thanks for the song so delicious we don’t want peace

asibi_azibo

Wooooow depression will take place after listening to this tune

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Mzbel captivating fans with photos of herself dressed in royal apparel with accessories. She shared nine photos of herself dressed in white brocade apparel with organza puff shoulders. Her attire was at knee level with pleats and ruffles.

Her regal look got many fans admiring her as they flooded her comments section with loving phrases.

