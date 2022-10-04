Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata was surprised after a lady almost collapsed after she saw him at an event that they both attended

In the video, she held onto the car as bystanders tried to hold her to prevent her from falling as she got closer to the 'Single and Free' crooner

The priceless moment has melted many hearts on social media as they admire Kofi Kinaata's humility

A beautiful lady's priceless reaction after she saw multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata for the first time has warmed many hearts on social media.

Kofi Kinaata fan love. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

From the discussions that went on in the video, The Tardi Fante rapper attended an event in a suburb in Ghana that the lady also attended, however, the lady noticed Kofi Kinaata when he was leaving the event.

She rushed to his car to get a glimpse of the 'Things Fall Apart' hitmaker. In disbelief, she couldn't control her emotions as she got helpless and restless.

She exclaimed, "Kofi is that you?" She then invited Kofi Kinaata to her home in the UK whenever he visits the country. Still, in disbelief, she pulled out her phone to capture the adorable and memorable moment.

Some reactions from Netizens

efo_honey:

Eih

essilfua_:

Awww don’t you just love Fantes

fredblankson:

Kofi Micheal Jackson me kromfo ne gimmicks de3

treasureturbangh:

Awww, her love is so pure

mandyotalloh:

Wooww, this is love❤️❤️❤️❤️

ruthiedinma:

Aww this is so heartwarming and loving to watch ❤️❤️❤️

adjoah.xoxo:

This looks so good ….. ❤️❤️ …. And those saying he should have gotten down to hug her etc, sometimes these things happen, and the one in question even gets confused and doesn’t know how to appreciate that moment. We all know KOFI Kinaata and his humble self!!!!

ntigyan:

Why am I smiling like this

Source: YEN.com.gh