Mzbel has captivated fans with a new set of photos she shared on her Instagram page on September 6, 2022

The Ghanaian songstress was dressed like a royal and with accessories which complemented her look

Her fans, stunned by her beauty, flooded her comments section to express their admiration and compliment her

Mzbel took a break from posting advertisements to share her pictures on Instagram. The 16 Years singer shared nine photos of herself dressed in a white brocade apparel with organza puff shoulders. Her attire was at knee-level with pleats and ruffles.

The 43-year-old complemented her look with a beaded bag, traditional beaded bracelets and necklaces on a pair of 'Ahenema' slippers. She also rocked the traditional headband mostly worn by queen mothers to complete her regal look.

Captioning her photo dump, she wrote;

Blessed and Highly Favoured. #Goddess #Mzbel #EkuaUniverse #KamaBi #KamaNakutso #IndependentWoman #Kloyo

Mzbel's Instagram upload saw her share pictures in different poses. From raising her dress and looking at the ground to putting her hand on her waist, she showed different sides in her post. Fans expressed their shock at how young she looked despite being in her 40s.

On-air personality and life coach Miz Debbie commented on her post, asking Mzbel to grow up. Many fans also reacted to her post by sharing the smiling face with heart-eyes emoji in the comments. At the same time, others filled the comments with heart emojis.

Fans Sweetly React To MzBel's Post

miz_debbie

Sweet sixteen. @mzbeldaily pls grow la

leticiaaseda

Beautiful goddess

mhyzz_amissah

You’re too sweet

sapongjanet654

Beautiful tree indeed what a beauty

girllikeabena96

Beauty goddess from the 90's. I like ur smile

norteyqueenstarnaa

The word is GORGEOUS

francisrosemond

Gidem they are bleeding

