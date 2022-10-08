An aged Ghanaian woman who was tagged as a witch for many years has had the chance to share her story

The woman named Suuk Laari was invited as a guest of honour at the Coast Contemporary 2022 Conference

Suuk shared how she had been chastised for years before ending up at the Gambaga Witch Camp in Northern Ghana

Suuk Laari, a Ghanaian woman who was stereotyped and discriminated against for a large part of her life has finally had a breath of fresh air.

With the help of Larry Ibrahim Fataka Imf, a PhD Research Fellow at UiT The Arctic University of Norway, the Ghanaian woman has had the chance to travel outside the country for the first time.

Suuk has been at the infamous Gambaga Witch Camp in the Northern Region of Ghana for 15 years as she was tagged as a woman capable of bewitching people in the society.

She was invited as a guest of honour to speak at the Coast Contemporary 2022 Conference, in Tromso, Norway to share her personal experiences and give participants an idea of what she experienced because of her accusations.

The Coast Contemporary 2022 Conference is programme that aims to raise awareness on modern-day witch hunts.

At the event, Suuk Laari delivered a keynote, narrating the detail of her story on how she ended up at the Gambaga Witch Camp and her experiences while living there.

Ghanaweb reports, she asked for a global effort to fight and criminalized the accusation of witchcraft and for more education on eradicating bad cultural practices.

Gov't to renovate witches camp instead of closing them down

As YEN.com.gh reported two years ago, the minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison stated that completely closing down witches camps is going to be a difficult task to achieve.

According to her, this is because the various witch camps provides a safe haven for women who have been accused of witchcraft.

Speaking at the weekly ‘Meet the Press’ session held at the Ministry of Information, as reported by Myjoyonline, Cynthia Morrison said, when she together with her team moved to the Northern region, their initial thoughts were to close down all such places but they had a change of mind when they got there.

