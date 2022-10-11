Several Ghanaian celebrities have been saddened by a heartbreaking video of SHS students circulating online

DJ Switch, D-Black, Selly Gally, Edem and other Ghanaian celebrities could not help but express their sorrow

The video captured Ghanaian high schoolers having an unhealthy and unbalanced meal during their lunch break

Students of the St. Paul Senior High School and Minor Seminary in Hatsukorpe, a town in Ketu South, have been hit hard by the economic crisis the country is facing. With the cost of food and living constantly increasing, these students have no option but to eat an unbalanced diet.

A video shared by Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei and sighted by YEN.com.gh captured ten students sharing a tiny piece of fish amongst themselves during their lunch break. The students had large bowls of rice and soup and had to complement their meal with fish which could barely be spotted in the food or even fill a spoon.

The video dispirited many Ghanaian celebrities and netizens concerned about the meal's nutritional value and its effects on the students' brains. Others were infuriated as they believed the teachers would be served a better meal at the expense of the students, who needed a balanced diet for proper brain development.

Among the stars who expressed concern was the young talented disc jockey DJ Switch, who was disheartened by her friends' condition in Ghana as she enjoys better conditions in the United States.

Ghanaian Celebrities Express Concern Over to St Paul SHS Video

The video left many celebrities speechless as they expressed their shock with less than four words.

ameyaw112

Oh how

dblackgh

Oh Mehn …

djswitchghana

Sad!

sellygalley

Oh my goodness!

iamedemgh

Oh oh oh

