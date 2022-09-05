2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch has begun life as a high school student at the Chaminade College Preparatory in the United States

The young star recently attended her first school dance as a freshman and became the centre of attraction

DJ Switch stole the show with her cowgirl-like appearance as well as her Michael Jackson's moonwalk dance moves

Young Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, started life as a student in the United States.

DJ Switch who recently got admitted into Chaminade College Preparatory, a private Catholic school in Los Angeles, has taken to life in the school so well.

Days after announcing her admission, the 2017 Talented Kids winner attended her first entertainment programme on campus.

DJ Switch was the toast of many at her first dance in school in the US Photo source: @djswitchghana

In a video on her official YouTube, DJ Switch has shared excerpts of how she attended the first entertainment as a freshman in her new school. The video shows DJ Switch's preparation for the event and how she had fun with her friends.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, DJ Switch is seen dressed in jeans with a black jacket and cowboy hat. On top of that, the teenager wore stylish sunglasses and hung a red 'bandana around her neck.

After dressing up began to praise her good looks while also hailing her mother for giving birth to a pretty girl like her. She then board a car and proceeded to the venue.

DJ Switch joined some of her mates at the dance to enjoy themselves in a formation dance. She later took the floor and displayed a Michael Jackson-like dance, the moonwalk, to the amazement of her schoolmates who cheered her on.

Source: YEN.com.gh