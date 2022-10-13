Ghanaian makeup artist AnA Makeover has got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony

The popular makeup artist's traditional marriage ceremony came off on Thursday, October 13, 2022

YEN.com.gh has stumbled upon some lovely videos showing some of the beautiful moments at the ceremony

Popular Ghanaian makeup artiste AnA Makeover, known in private life as Asomdwie, has got married.

AnA Makeover got married in a plush traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Details of AnA Makeover's wedding have been quite sketchy but videos of the beautiful ceremony have surfaced on social media.

Popualr maeup artist AnA Makeover has just got married Photo source: @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

The videos sighted on the Instagram wedding blog @live_weddings_with_kwaku have the popular makeup artist is seen glowing in her colourful kente gown. She looked so beautiful and happy in the videos.

YEN.com.gh brings some of the videos below:

1. The bride's 1st look in her kente

AnA Makeover was full of smiles as she stepped out in her gorgeous kente gown made in three different colours.

2. The bride and her maidens

AnA Makeover had a bevvy of beautiful ladies forming her bridal train.

3. The bride's family

The bride was ushered into the video by some of her relatives who led the traditional dance ahead of the bridal train.

4. A gorgeous kente gown for a pretty bride

The full look at the bride's kente gown shows it is full of style and class.

5. The bridal team dance

The bridal train was lit on their arrival.

6. Despite and Ofori Sarpong

Businessmen Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong were among the wedding goers.

Who is AnA Makeover?

For those who may not know, the bride happens to be a popular makeup artist. She is actually one of the most sought-after in Ghana.

A specialist in bridal makeup, her long list of clients has included Adinkra Pie's wife Anita Sefa Boakye and Kwabre East MP Francisca Oteng.

Ghanaian Nurse Recreates Anita Sefa Boakye's Traditional Wedding Looks

In other wedding news, a Ghanaian nurse, Mary Ahenhan Asiamah, and her heartthrob, Dr. Ephraim recently tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Kumasi.

After the ceremony, Mary's traditional wedding looks have gone viral, with lots of comments about her fashion sense.

Some Ghanaians observed that the bride had recreated Anita Sefa Boakye's royal wedding look with a slight difference.

Source: YEN.com.gh