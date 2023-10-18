Shatta Bandle has shared an adorable video of him playing with his newborn child, welcomed last year

In the video, the socialite is seen serenading his son, as they enjoy a good father-and-son moment

Netizens watched the video with admiration as some of them were seeing the little baby's face for the first time

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Shatta Bandle, has warmed the hearts of many netizens as he plays with his newborn baby.

Last year, the online personality took social media by storm when a photo of him in a hospital with a child in his arms popped up online, suggesting that he and his baby mama had been graced with a new son.

Shatta Bandle has been keeping things on the low with his son but a new video of him playing with his son has excited many netizens, who are most likely seeing the baby for the first time.

Shatta Bandle poses with his cute son Source: Twitter/Sikaofficial

Source: Twitter

Shatta Bandle outdoors new baby

Last year, a traditional naming ceremony organized by the funny diminutive social media sensation confirmed the reports about his new baby.

In a video from the event, Shatta Bandle, alias 'young rich billionaire' was seen spraying money on his baby mama while showing his dance moves.

The new father known for his funny skits and romantic moments with his baby mama has rather been reserved with content about his son, after his naming ceremony.

Many netizens on seeing the new video of Shatta Bandle and his son are struck by the resemblance.

Netizens react to the father-and-son video of Shatta Bandle

Many netizens seeing Shatta Bandle and his son enjoying quality time together have shared their admiration.

@odcyril_ said

Wow no DNA needed

@Everydaynewsgh said:

His smile though

@Frank92366402 said

Bundle and airtime

@a_certainboy said:

We dier Photocopy oo

@LeoEcho9 said:

Charlie heredity

@abenasikagh said

The apple doesn’t fall from the tree indeed

@dr_manuelkay said:

)k)t) nwo anoma ampa!

John Dumelo donates relief items to displaced residents

Ghanaian celebrity and politician, John Dumelo, has donated relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuguon constituency, donated eggs, bread and other food items, attracting massive applause from netizens.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh